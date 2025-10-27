Army soldiers wait with their parachutes aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster

U.S. Army soldiers wait with their parachutes aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a joint operational access exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Feb. 25, 2013. The exercise enhances cohesiveness between U.S. Army, Air Force and allied personnel, allowing the services an opportunity to properly execute large-scale heavy equipment and troop movement.