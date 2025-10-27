Petty Officer Davis uses light wands to direct the pilot of an aircraft

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Leigh Davis uses light wands to direct the pilot of an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship conducts night flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 26, 2013. Carl Vinson is currently underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications.