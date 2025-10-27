An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Leigh Davis uses light wands to direct the pilot of an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship conducts night flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 26, 2013. Carl Vinson is currently underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications.

Petty Officer Davis uses light wands to direct the pilot of an aircraft

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Leigh Davis uses light wands to direct the pilot of an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship conducts night flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 26, 2013. Carl Vinson is currently underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications.

Photo Gallery