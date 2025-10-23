Secretary Hagel is given a tour of the Pentagon 9-11 Memorial

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, center, is given a tour of the Pentagon 9-11 Memorial by DoD Director of Administration and Management Michael L. Rhodes, left, shortly after being sworn in as the 24th secretary of defense at the Pentagon on Feb. 27, 2013. Hagel was accompanied by his Senior Military Assistant Lt. Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, U.S. Marine Corps, and Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Marcel J. Lettre.