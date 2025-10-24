Submariners patch a simulated damaged pipe during a damage control contest

U.S. Navy Seaman David Lloyd, right, Petty Officer 3rd Class Trent Tyykila, center, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Kraght patch a simulated damaged pipe during a damage control contest between the crews of the submarines USS Texas (SSN 775) and the USS City of Corpus Christi (SSN 705) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Feb. 21, 2013.