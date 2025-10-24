Secretary Panetta holds a press conference at NATO

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta holds a press conference after participating in two days of meetings with defense leader counterparts from other NATO member nations at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 22, 2013. The current International Security Assistance Force mission and the follow-on NATO mission in Afghanistan are the central topic of group meetings and Panetta’s own one-on-one discussions with allied and partner ministers here this week.