Secretary Panetta with Norwegian Minister of Defense Anne-Grete Strøm-Erichsen

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, listens to Norwegian Minister of Defense Anne-Grete Strøm-Erichsen, right, as the two leaders attend meetings at the NATO Defense Ministerial meetings in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 21, 2013. The current International Security Assistance Force mission and the follow-on NATO mission in Afghanistan are the central topic of group meetings and Panetta’s own one-on-one discussions with allied and partner ministers here this week.