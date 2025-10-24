Secretary Panetta listens to Italy's Minister of Defense Giampaolo Di Paola

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, listens to Italy's Minister of Defense Giampaolo Di Paola, left, as the two leaders attend meetings at the NATO Defense Ministerial meetings in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 21, 2013. The current International Security Assistance Force mission and the follow-on NATO mission in Afghanistan are the central topic of group meetings and Panetta’s own one-on-one discussions with allied and partner ministers here this week.