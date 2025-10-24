Firefighters move in to extinguish a ground fire next to an aircraft mock up Firefighters from Laughlin Air Force Base and Del Rio Fire departments move in to extinguish a ground fire next to an aircraft mock up during a training exercise at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2013. The exercise is designed to help Del Rio firefighters maintain their currencies while training alongside Air Force firefighters. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.07 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 198366-F-ESX15-433.jpg Photo Gallery