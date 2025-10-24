Secretary Panetta talks to the staff of the CIA

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta talks to the staff of the CIA as he pays a final visit to the CIA headquarters in McLean, Va., on Feb. 14, 2013. CIA Acting Director Michael J. Morell awarded Panetta the first Director's Distinguished Service Medal. Before serving as defense secretary, Panetta was the CIA director, overseeing the raid that led to Osama bin Laden’s death.