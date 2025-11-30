Secretary Panetta presents former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha with a Medal of Honor Flag

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta presents former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha with a Medal of Honor Flag while his wife Tammy looks on during a ceremony in the Pentagon on Feb. 12, 2013. President Barak Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Romesha in a ceremony yesterday at the White House. Romesha earned the medal for actions on Oct. 3, 2009, at Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan.