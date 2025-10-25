Gen. Dempsey delivers his remarks at the ISAF change-of-command ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, delivers his remarks at the International Security Assistance Force change-of-command ceremony at ISAF headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 10, 2013. U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford assumed command from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John Allen during the ceremony.