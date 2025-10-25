Secretary Panetta and Gen. Dempsey testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Benghazi

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Defense Department’s response to the attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, and the findings of its internal review following the attack on Feb. 7, 2013.