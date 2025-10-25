An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Defense Department’s response to the attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, and the findings of its internal review following the attack on Feb. 7, 2013.

Secretary Panetta and Gen. Dempsey testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Benghazi

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Defense Department’s response to the attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, and the findings of its internal review following the attack on Feb. 7, 2013.

Photo Gallery