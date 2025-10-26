U.S. Navy Constructionman William Reaws readies 40mm training grenades for firing

U.S. Navy Constructionman William Reaws readies 40mm training grenades for firing from a Mk19 grenade launcher during a weapons qualifications and familiarization exercise held at Camp Roberts in Paso Robles, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2012. Approximately 400 Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 are receiving weapons training in preparation for a deployment scheduled later this year.