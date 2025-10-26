A soldier helps a fellow soldier onto the rooftop of an old building

A soldier helps a fellow soldier onto the rooftop of an old building in order to provide protective over watch for another element of their patrol in the Panjwa’i District of Afghanistan on Jan. 29, 2012. The soldiers are attached to the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, Combined Task Force 4-2 and are deployed to Afghanistan from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.