Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, listens to Vice President Joe Biden, center, as they leave the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Ramstein, Germany, on Feb. 3, 2013. Carter and Biden visited wounded warriors recovering at Landstuhl to thank them for their service. Both Carter and Biden attended the 49th Munich Security Conference in Munich the previous day. The conference is an annual meeting of heads of state, foreign affairs leaders and defense policy leaders from around the world. Germany is the second stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan.