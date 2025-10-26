An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, second from left, is escorted through the courtyard of the French Ministry of Defense by French senior political adviser Jean-Claude Mallet as they walk to a meeting in Paris, France, on Feb. 1, 2013. Paris is the first stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.

Deputy Secretary Carter is escorted through the courtyard of the French Ministry of Defense

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, second from left, is escorted through the courtyard of the French Ministry of Defense by French senior political adviser Jean-Claude Mallet as they walk to a meeting in Paris, France, on Feb. 1, 2013. Paris is the first stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.

Photo Gallery