Deputy Secretary Carter is escorted through the courtyard of the French Ministry of Defense

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, second from left, is escorted through the courtyard of the French Ministry of Defense by French senior political adviser Jean-Claude Mallet as they walk to a meeting in Paris, France, on Feb. 1, 2013. Paris is the first stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.