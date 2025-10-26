The crews of U.S. Marine Corps M1A1 Abrams tanks prepare for the start of the day’s events

The crews of U.S. Marine Corps M1A1 Abrams tanks prepare for the start of the day’s events while participating in Integrated Training Exercise 13-1 at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2013. The training exercise prepares the Marines for their upcoming deployment. The Marines are attached to the 1st Tanks, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment.