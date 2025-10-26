A U.S. Air Force pilot maneuvers his F-16CG Fighting Falcon into position behind a KC-135 Stratotanker

A U.S. Air Force pilot maneuvers his F-16CG Fighting Falcon into position behind the refueling boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive fuel during a training mission over Utah on Jan. 18, 2013. The Fighting Falcon is attached to the 421st Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Stratotanker is attached to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard.