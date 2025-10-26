Press Secretary George E. Little briefs the media in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room

Pentagon Press Secretary George E. Little briefs the media in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room on Jan. 8, 2013. Little took questions from the press on such topics as the nomination of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska to become the next secretary of defense, impending sequestration and Secretary Panetta's planned trip to Europe in mid-January.