Flight deck crewmen give the thumbs up to launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the ship operates in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 29, 2012. The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Super Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41.