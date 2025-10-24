An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Lt. Cmdr. Pat Hart is reunited with his daughter during a homecoming celebration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., on Dec. 18, 2012. Hart is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 143, which was part of Carrier Air Wing 7 aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The Eisenhower was deployed to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

Lt. Cmdr. Pat Hart is reunited with his daughter during a homecoming celebration

Lt. Cmdr. Pat Hart is reunited with his daughter during a homecoming celebration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., on Dec. 18, 2012. Hart is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 143, which was part of Carrier Air Wing 7 aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The Eisenhower was deployed to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

Photo Gallery