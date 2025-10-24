Seaman Samuel Soto attaches a cargo pendant to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter

Seaman Samuel Soto, left, attaches a cargo pendant to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter while Seaman Edward Johnson holds on to him as a safety observer during a vertical replenishment aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) on Dec. 14, 2012. The Mobile Bay is operating in the Arabian Sea as part of the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group. The group is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.