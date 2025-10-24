Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dempsey talks with the crew of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from right, talks with the crew of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the ship operates in the Persian Gulf on Dec. 13, 2012. Athletes and entertainers accompanied Dempsey on the visit to the ship as part of his annual USO holiday tour. The Stennis is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.