U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Julius McGowan signals to winch operators as pallets of frozen food come aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) from the USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) as the ships conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea on Dec. 10, 2012. The Jason Dunham is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility