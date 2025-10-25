Adm. Greenert shakes hands with Army Gen. Odierno as he wears a Naval Academy football jersey

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert shakes hands with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno as he wears a Naval Academy football jersey after Army lost the 113th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Dec. 8, 2012. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen earned a close win over the U.S. Military Academy Cadets with a touchdown in the 4th quarter to edge Army 17-13.