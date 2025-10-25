An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert shakes hands with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno as he wears a Naval Academy football jersey after Army lost the 113th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Dec. 8, 2012. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen earned a close win over the U.S. Military Academy Cadets with a touchdown in the 4th quarter to edge Army 17-13.

Adm. Greenert shakes hands with Army Gen. Odierno as he wears a Naval Academy football jersey

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert shakes hands with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno as he wears a Naval Academy football jersey after Army lost the 113th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Dec. 8, 2012. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen earned a close win over the U.S. Military Academy Cadets with a touchdown in the 4th quarter to edge Army 17-13.

Photo Gallery