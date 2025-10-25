An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta greets the U.S. Military Academy cheerleaders and band during a pep rally held in the halls of the Pentagon on Dec. 7, 2012. The West Point Black Knights take on the Naval Academy Midshipmen in the 113th meeting between the two service schools at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 8th.

Secretary Panetta greets the U.S. Military Academy cheerleaders and band

