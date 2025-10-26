An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, answers a reporter's question during a joint press conference with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2012. Panetta and Shinseki met prior to the press conference to discuss ways to help facilitate veteran disability claims as well as the new transition assistance programs.

