U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Luke Leveque, right, pins the submarine officer warfare device on his wife Lt. j.g. Marquette Leveque, left, at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., on Dec. 5, 2112. Marquette Leveque is one of the first three female unrestricted line officers to qualify in submarines. Marquette is assigned to the Gold crew of the ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) and her husband Luke is assigned to the Gold crew of the ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738).