Secretary Panetta addresses service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta addresses service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at Bethesda. Md., on Dec. 4, 2012. Panetta thanked the more than 300 attendees representing each of the facilities departments for their hard work and dedication in the year since the Base Realignment and Closure Commission merged Naval Medical Center Bethesda and Walter Reed Army Medical Center.