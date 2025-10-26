An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Morrison prepares North Pole native Santa Claus to be lowered to the ground from an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, on Dec. 1, 2012. Claus teamed up with the 56th Rescue Squadron to bring Christmas cheer to Hangar 7 where children were able to meet him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Tech. Sgt. Morrison prepares Santa Claus to be lowered to the ground from an HH-60G Pave Hawk

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Morrison prepares North Pole native Santa Claus to be lowered to the ground from an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, on Dec. 1, 2012. Claus teamed up with the 56th Rescue Squadron to bring Christmas cheer to Hangar 7 where children were able to meet him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Photo Gallery