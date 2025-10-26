An official website of the United States Government 
Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, right, thanks Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar, left, and former Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn for their work to help denuclearize countries after the fall of the Soviet Union during a ceremony at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2012. The Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, established in 1991 as part of the Nunn-Lugar Act, is a critical part of the U.S. approach to reducing the threat of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and related materials.

