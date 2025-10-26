U.S. Marines conduct fast-rope drills from a CH-53E Super Stallion

U.S. Marines conduct fast-rope drills from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter to the deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) as the ship operates in the Mediterranean Sea, on Nov. 30, 2012. The Marines are assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and are embarked onboard the New York as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. The group is conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility.