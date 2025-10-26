Service members stand at parade rest next to flag-draped transfer cases

Service members stand at parade rest next to flag-draped transfer cases during an arrival ceremony in honor of fallen U.S. personnel whose identities remain unknown, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Nov. 30, 2012. The honor detail will escort the unknown remains to the U.S. Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command Central Identification Laboratory where the forensic process of identifying the individuals will begin