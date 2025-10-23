U.S. Navy sailors assist with the on-load of the X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System

U.S. Navy sailors assist with the on-load of the X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System demonstrator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 26, 2012. The Navy will conduct X-47B carrier deck handling tests aboard the ship. Truman is the first aircraft carrier to host test operations for an unmanned aircraft.