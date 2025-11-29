Chief Warrant Officer Dane Beichter runs past the forward gun mount

U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Dane Beichter runs past the forward gun mount of the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) during a Turkey Trot 5K run as the ship operates in the Arabian Sea on Nov. 22, 2012. The Dunham is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.