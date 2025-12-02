An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Spc. Eric Saum scans his surroundings during a convoy in the Pusht-e Rod district of the Farah province, Afghanistan, on Nov. 19, 2012. Saum is a security force team member and gunner for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team's mission is to train, advise, and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district, and provincial levels in Farah Province.

Spc. Eric Saum scans his surroundings during a convoy in Afghanistan

U.S. Army Spc. Eric Saum scans his surroundings during a convoy in the Pusht-e Rod district of the Farah province, Afghanistan, on Nov. 19, 2012. Saum is a security force team member and gunner for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team's mission is to train, advise, and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district, and provincial levels in Farah Province.

Photo Gallery