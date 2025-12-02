Spc. Eric Saum scans his surroundings during a convoy in Afghanistan

U.S. Army Spc. Eric Saum scans his surroundings during a convoy in the Pusht-e Rod district of the Farah province, Afghanistan, on Nov. 19, 2012. Saum is a security force team member and gunner for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team's mission is to train, advise, and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district, and provincial levels in Farah Province.