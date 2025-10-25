Secretary Panetta tours Angkor Wat

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, center, tours Angkor Wat with U.S. Ambassador to the U.S. Mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations David Carden, left, and Ambassador to Cambodia William Todd, right, in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 16, 2012. Panetta was in Cambodia to talk to his defense counterparts during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting. The association with member states of Burma, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was formed in 1967. Angkor Wat is the largest Hindu temple complex in the world.