Secretary Panetta gives the traditional Cambodian thank you before departing Siem Reap

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta gives the traditional Cambodian thank you from the steps of his aircraft before departing Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 16, 2012. Panetta was in Cambodia to talk to his counterparts during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting. The association with member states of Burma, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was formed in 1967.