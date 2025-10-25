Secretary Panetta walks with Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, walks with Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh, left, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 16, 2012. Panetta and Tea Banh met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations. The association with member states of Burma, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was formed in 1967.