Secretary Panetta answers a question during a press conference in Perth Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta answers a reporter's question during a joint press conference with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Australian Minister for Defence Stephen Smith and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Bob Carr at the conclusion of the Australia-U.S. ministerial consultations in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 14, 2012. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.02 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 243627-T-UIP41-230.jpg Photo Gallery