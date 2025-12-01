An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta listens to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as she speaks during a joint press conference with Australian Minister for Defence Stephen Smith and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Bob Carr during the Australia-U.S. ministerial consultations in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 14, 2012.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta listens to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as she speaks during a joint press conference with Australian Minister for Defence Stephen Smith and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Bob Carr during the Australia-U.S. ministerial consultations in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 14, 2012.

