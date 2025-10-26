Airman 1st Class Patrick Russ directs the driver of a truck out of a C-17 Globemaster

Airman 1st Class Patrick Russ directs the driver of a truck out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Nov. 5, 2012. The C-17 crew from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., is bringing equipment in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts. Russ is a loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron.