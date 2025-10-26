An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Sgt. Kimberly Boyce helps to unload hoses from a truck in preparation for pumping water from basements of homes in the Redfern Housing complex in Rockaway, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 2012. Members of the armed forces are working in the communities to support Hurricane Sandy disaster relief efforts in New York and New Jersey. Boyce is a water purification specialist with the 401st Quartermaster Detachment, Lock Haven, Pa.

U.S. Army Sgt. Kimberly Boyce helps to unload hoses from a truck in preparation for pumping water from basements of homes in the Redfern Housing complex in Rockaway, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 2012. Members of the armed forces are working in the communities to support Hurricane Sandy disaster relief efforts in New York and New Jersey. Boyce is a water purification specialist with the 401st Quartermaster Detachment, Lock Haven, Pa.

