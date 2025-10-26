Gen. Dempsey holds the Gen. George C. Marshall plaque for Army Black Knight football players to slap

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey holds the Gen. George C. Marshall plaque for Army Black Knight football players to slap as they rush onto the field to start the Army versus Air Force football game in West Point, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 2012. Touching the plaque as they take the field is considered good luck for the Army players.