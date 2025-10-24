Senior Airman Babis and Airman 1st Class Rodriguez attach an umbilical connector to a training AGM-86B

Senior Airman Daniel Babis, left, and Airman 1st Class Anthony Rodriguez attach an umbilical connector to a training AGM-86B conventional air-launched cruise missile during a B-52 Stratofortress load demonstration at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Oct. 17, 2012. Babis and Rodriguez are 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load technicians deployed from the 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Barksdale Air Force Base, La.