The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard's Body Bearers team prepares to remove the remains of Col. Wendell Keller, of Fargo N.D. and Capt. Virgil K. Meroney, of Fayetteville, Ark., from the caisson and carry them to their final resting place at the Arlington National Cemetery on Oct. 20, 2012. Keller and Meroney were the crew of an F-4D Phantom II aircraft that went down while carrying out a nighttime strike mission in Khammouan Province, Laos, on March 1, 1969. The Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command conducted several investigations and excavations of the crash site, locating human remains, military equipment, a military identification card and the wreckage of an F-4, including an engine data plate and radio call-sign plate. Using circumstantial evidence, and forensic identification tools such as dental comparisons and radiograph comparisons JPAC was able to identify Keller and Meroney.