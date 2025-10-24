An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, and South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin conduct a joint press conference in the Pentagon on Oct. 24, 2012. Panetta and Kim, along with their senior advisors and foreign affairs officials, met earlier for the 44th U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting.

Secretary Panetta and South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin conduct a joint press conference in the Pentagon

