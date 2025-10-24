Secretary Panetta watches as South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin signs the guest book in the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, watches as South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin signs the guest book in the Pentagon on Oct. 24, 2012. Panetta and Kim, along with their senior advisors and foreign affairs officials, will meet for the 44th U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting.