Secretary Panetta watches as South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin signs the guest book in the Pentagon Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, watches as South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin signs the guest book in the Pentagon on Oct. 24, 2012. Panetta and Kim, along with their senior advisors and foreign affairs officials, will meet for the 44th U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting.