U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Crouse aims a fire hose on a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as the ship operates in the Gulf of Aden on Oct. 17, 2012. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed in support of maritime and theater security operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.