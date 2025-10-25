An official website of the United States Government 
Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Military Community and Family Policy Charles Milam talks to reporters during a joint press conference with Assistant Director for the Office of Service Member Affairs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Holly Petraeus in the Pentagon on Oct. 18, 2012. Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta opened the briefing by announcing a partnership with the Bureau. The partnership is designed to create better awareness of the rights and options for service member student loan borrowers and to ensure they know about repayment options.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Military Community and Family Policy Charles Milam talks to reporters during a joint press conference with Assistant Director for the Office of Service Member Affairs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Holly Petraeus in the Pentagon on Oct. 18, 2012. Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta opened the briefing by announcing a partnership with the Bureau. The partnership is designed to create better awareness of the rights and options for service member student loan borrowers and to ensure they know about repayment options.

